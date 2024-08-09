Monopar Therapeutics Announces Strategic Reverse Stock Split

An announcement from Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) is now available.

Monopar Therapeutics has announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, effective at market close on August 12, 2024, with trading on a split-adjusted basis starting August 13, 2024, under ticker “MNPR” on the Nasdaq. This decision followed their Annual Meeting on August 5, where shareholders also voted to elect six directors, ratify BPM LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year, approve a potential reverse stock split with a range of ratios, and amend the 2016 Stock Incentive Plan to increase available shares for awards. The reverse stock split aims to consolidate shares and potentially boost the stock price, reflecting Monopar’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

For an in-depth examination of MNPR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.