Monolithic Power Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25

The Company has announced a boost in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $1.00 to $1.25 per share, signaling a positive turn for investors. Stockholders on record by March 29, 2024, will benefit from this increase with the first enhanced dividend payment scheduled for April 15, 2024.

