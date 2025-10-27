Monks Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) has shared an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC, managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Limited, has announced the purchase of 190,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,534.83p each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the total shares in issue to 169,086,530, a figure that shareholders can use to determine their interest in the company under FCA’s rules.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

