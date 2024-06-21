Monks Investment Trust Buys Back Shares

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 300,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 1,168.15p each, which will subsequently be held in Treasury. This transaction leaves the company with 42,055,794 shares in Treasury and an adjusted total of 211,115,666 shares in issue available for shareholders. Shareholders may use this revised figure to assess their notification requirements for any changes in company interest.

