MoneyHero Reports Strong Growth and Optimistic Outlook

MoneyHero Limited, a dominant personal finance and digital insurance platform in Greater Southeast Asia, reported a robust Q2 2024 with revenues soaring to $20.7 million, a 24% increase year-over-year, driven by a surge in credit card and insurance product demand. The company is focusing on operational efficiency and expects to narrow EBITDA losses, anticipating Adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2024. Despite current losses, MoneyHero’s transition to prioritizing high-value traffic and new strategic initiatives, like a mobile app revamp, signal a strong future growth trajectory.

