MoneyHero Limited Shows Strong Financial Improvement in Q1 2025

Moneyhero Limited ( (MNY) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Moneyhero Limited presented to its investors.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

MoneyHero Limited is a prominent personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and digital insurance brokerage provider operating in Greater Southeast Asia. The company recently released its first quarter 2025 earnings report, showcasing significant improvements in financial performance and strategic advancements.

In the first quarter of 2025, MoneyHero Limited reported a notable reduction in its net loss to $2.4 million from $13.1 million in the same period last year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA loss also improved by 49% year-over-year, reaching $3.3 million. A strategic focus on high-margin insurance and wealth revenue contributed to this progress, with these sectors now accounting for 25% of total revenue, an 11 percentage point increase from the previous year.

The company’s cost of revenue saw a substantial decrease of 55% year-over-year, now representing 44% of total revenue, down from 64% in the prior year. This reduction in costs, coupled with a strategic pivot towards higher-margin verticals, has significantly bolstered gross margins. Additionally, operational efficiency initiatives led to a 26% reduction in total operating expenses, further enhancing the company’s financial standing.

Looking ahead, MoneyHero Limited remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company plans to consolidate recent operational gains in the first half of 2025 and accelerate growth in the latter half by expanding its banking partnerships and scaling its insurance business. With a strong cash position and no debt, MoneyHero is well-positioned to invest in growth initiatives and deliver long-term shareholder value.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.