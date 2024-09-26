Money Forward Launches JV for Enhanced PFM Services

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Money Forward, Inc. has finalized a joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company to establish ‘Money Forward Home, Inc.’ as a new subsidiary focused on providing personal financial management (PFM) services. The new venture follows a company split where Money Forward, Inc.’s home domain business and services like Money Forward ME were transferred to the newly formed subsidiary. The joint venture is expected to enhance financial service offerings to individuals.

For further insights into JP:3994 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.