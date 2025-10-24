Mondi plc Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mondi plc ( (GB:MNDI) ) has provided an announcement.

Mondi plc has announced a change in the major interests of its shares, with Coronation Fund Managers acquiring a significant voting rights stake of 9.001426%. This change reflects a slight increase from their previous position and may influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and decision-making processes.

Spark’s Take on GB:MNDI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MNDI is a Neutral.

Mondi plc’s overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The most significant factor is the financial performance, which shows areas of concern such as declining net income and negative free cash flow. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while the valuation is supported by a high dividend yield. Investors should be cautious and monitor the company’s ability to improve financial stability and market position.

More about Mondi plc

Mondi plc is a UK-based company operating in the packaging and paper industry. It is known for producing a wide range of paper products and packaging solutions, serving various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,852,739

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.68B

