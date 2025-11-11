Monday.com Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Monday.Com Ltd. ( (MNDY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Monday.Com Ltd. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Monday.com Ltd., a global software company, specializes in creating versatile work management tools that cater to various industries, enhancing efficiency and scalability for its diverse clientele.

In its third quarter of 2025, Monday.com reported a significant revenue increase of 26% year-over-year, reaching $316.9 million. The company also introduced new products, which now contribute over 10% to the total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), and launched ‘monday campaigns’ as part of its expanding CRM suite.

Key financial highlights include a reduction in GAAP operating loss to $2.4 million from $27.4 million the previous year, and a rise in non-GAAP operating income to $47.5 million. The company achieved a net cash flow from operating activities of $95.1 million and an adjusted free cash flow of $92.3 million. Notably, the net dollar retention rate for customers with substantial ARR has been robust, indicating strong customer loyalty and growth.

The strategic focus on larger customers and product innovation has led to a 73% increase in customers with more than $500,000 in ARR. The company continues to balance investment in innovation with operational discipline, aiming for sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Monday.com anticipates continued revenue growth, projecting a total revenue of $328 million to $330 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, with a focus on maintaining profitable growth and expanding its market presence.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue