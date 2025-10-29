Monadelphous to Acquire Kerman Contracting to Boost Infrastructure Capabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monadelphous Group Limited ( (AU:MND) ) just unveiled an update.

Monadelphous Group Limited has announced its agreement to acquire Kerman Contracting, a Western Australian company specializing in non-process infrastructure, bulk storage, and materials handling facilities. This acquisition aligns with Monadelphous’ growth strategy by enhancing its capabilities in delivering large-scale projects and expanding its service offerings across various sectors. The transaction, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, involves a combination of Monadelphous shares and a cash payment.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MND) stock is a Buy with a A$23.60 price target.

Monadelphous Group Limited is a leading Australian engineering group with over 50 years of experience, providing construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors. The company operates through two main divisions: Engineering Construction and Maintenance and Industrial Services. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Monadelphous has a significant presence across Australia and in international locations such as China, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

