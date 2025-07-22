Molten Ventures Executes Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Molten Ventures plc announced a share repurchase program where Numis Securities Limited, trading as Deutsche Numis, purchased 23,102 ordinary shares on behalf of the company. The highest price paid per share was 359.20p, with a volume-weighted average price of 357.0928p. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 ordinary shares, with 8,641,322 shares held in treasury. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GROW) stock is a Hold with a £4.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Molten Ventures stock, see the GB:GROW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GROW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GROW is a Neutral.

Molten Ventures faces significant challenges in profitability and cash flow, reflected in its overall stock score. While the technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, the negative valuation metrics weigh heavily against the stock. Positive corporate actions like share buybacks offer some support but are insufficient to outweigh the financial and valuation concerns.

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, specializing in developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It focuses on four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to fast-growing tech businesses without long-term investment commitments. Since its IPO in June 2016, the firm has deployed over £1 billion into tech companies and realized £660 million by March 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 694,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £632.8M

