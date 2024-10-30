Molten Ventures Appoints New CEO Amidst Leadership Change

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures has announced a leadership change as CEO Martin Davis steps down, with CFO Ben Wilkinson taking over the role. This transition marks a new chapter for the venture capital firm, renowned for investing in high-growth digital technology businesses. Investors will be keen to see how Wilkinson, with his deep knowledge of the company, will steer Molten Ventures’ future growth and strategic direction.

