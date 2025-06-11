Molten Ventures Announces 2025 AGM Details

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Molten Ventures ( (GB:GROW) ).

Molten Ventures has announced the availability of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) notice on its website, with the AGM scheduled for 8 July 2025 in London. Shareholders are invited to attend in person, with arrangements to be made by notifying the Company Secretary by 4 July 2025. This announcement underscores Molten Ventures’ commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its market perception positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GROW) stock is a Hold with a £4.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Molten Ventures stock, see the GB:GROW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GROW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GROW is a Neutral.

Molten Ventures faces significant challenges in profitability and cash flow, reflected in its overall stock score. While the technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, the negative valuation metrics weigh heavily against the stock. Positive corporate actions like share buybacks offer some support but are insufficient to outweigh the financial and valuation concerns.

More about Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, focusing on high growth technology companies. It invests in sectors such as Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to fast-growing tech businesses, having deployed over £1bn since its IPO in 2016.

Average Trading Volume: 706,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £584.8M

