Mold-Tek Packaging Reports Strong Financial Growth with Pharma Segment Leading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mold Tek Packaging Ltd ( (IN:MOLDTKPAC) ) has shared an announcement.

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited reported a significant financial performance for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, with sales increasing by 16.05% and EBITDA rising by 22.72% compared to the previous year. The company’s pharma packaging segment showed exceptional growth, with sales increasing by 45% in Q2 over Q1, highlighting its potential as a key driver for future growth and profitability.

More about Mold Tek Packaging Ltd

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited operates in the packaging industry, specializing in the production of containers for various sectors, including food, FMCG, paints, lubricants, and pharmaceuticals. The company focuses on quality, innovation, and customer-centric solutions, aiming to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding pharma packaging market.

Average Trading Volume: 12,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 26.07B INR

Find detailed analytics on MOLDTKPAC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue