Mohawk Industries Appoints Bernard Thiers as Class I Director

Mohawk Industries, Inc. has appointed Bernard P. Thiers, a seasoned executive with deep industry knowledge, as a Class I director until the 2026 Annual Meeting. Thiers, who recently retired from his role as President of the Company’s Flooring Rest of World segment, brings a wealth of experience, having joined Unilin in 1984 and ascending through various leadership positions. His advisory role is compensated at an annualized base salary of $152,000, and he remains eligible for incentive awards. Thiers’ expertise, particularly in the European flooring market, is expected to significantly contribute to the Board’s strategic initiatives and the Company’s long-term growth.

