MOG Holdings Revises Share Price, Extends Placement Date

MOG Holdings Limited (HK:1942) has released an update.

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited has adjusted the placing price for their new shares from HK$0.88 to HK$0.7, a move reflecting recent share price fluctuations and market conditions. The company aims to raise approximately HK$108.66 million in gross proceeds, primarily to expand its Insurtech Business, with a portion allocated to the development of intelligent data centers and potential strategic investments. Additionally, the deadline for the placement, known as the Long Stop Date, has been extended to September 13, 2024, to allow the Placing Agent more time to engage potential investors.

For further insights into HK:1942 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.