MOG Digitech Holdings to Review Year-End Financial Results and Dividend

MOG Holdings Limited ( (HK:1942) ) has provided an update.

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced that its board of directors will convene on March 31, 2025, to review and approve the company’s final financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The board will also consider the payment of a final dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns for shareholders, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about MOG Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 48,799,962

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$606.1M

