MOG Digitech Extends Share Placement Deadline

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited has extended the deadline for the placement of 155,230,000 new shares at a discounted price to attract investors and finalize administrative procedures. The new long stop date is now set for 23 August 2024, with the placing price set at a 3.30% discount from the closing price on the date of the announcement. The directors believe the extension and the offering terms are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, though the completion of the placement is still subject to certain conditions.

