Modular Medical Secures $10M Deal with Titan Partners

Modular Medical (MODD) has released an update.

Modular Medical, Inc. has struck a deal with Titan Partners Group for a firm commitment offering of over 9 million shares at $1.10 each, with potential for a 30-day additional share option, eyeing $10 million in gross proceeds. The offering hinges on a previously filed SEC registration and includes a 30-day lock-up agreement restricting company insiders from selling shares, ensuring a focused and potentially lucrative opportunity for those interested in the financial market.

For further insights into MODD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.