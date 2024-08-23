Moderna’s RSV Vaccine mRESVIA Wins EU Approval

Moderna (MRNA) has released an update.

Moderna’s new mRNA vaccine mRESVIA has been approved by the European Commission to protect older adults from severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, marking the first mRNA vaccine authorized in Europe beyond COVID-19. The vaccine has shown high efficacy in clinical trials and is also approved in the U.S. It uses the same lipid nanoparticle technology as Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines and is part of the company’s growing portfolio of mRNA medicines.

