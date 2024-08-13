Modalis Therapeutics Unveils AAV Genome Analysis Breakthrough

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (JP:4883) has released an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation, a biotech company focused on epigenome editing technology, will present its novel methodology for analyzing AAV vector genomes using nanopore sequencing at the upcoming Nanopore Community Meeting 2024. The presentation will detail a method for evaluating gene lengths in AAV vectors to enhance their safety and efficacy in gene therapy. This advancement represents Modalis’ commitment to improving AAV-based therapies in the treatment of rare genetic diseases.

