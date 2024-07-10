Modalis Therapeutics Teams Up with GENIXCURE

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (JP:4883) has released an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with GENIXCURE Inc. to collaborate on developing gene therapies targeting Alzheimer’s disease, leveraging Modalis’ CRISPR-based epigenome editing technology and GENIXCURE’s proprietary AAV vectors. The partnership aims to advance a novel treatment, MDL-104, that has shown promise in preclinical studies for reducing Tau protein expression in the CNS, which is a key factor in Alzheimer’s and other Tauopathies. Together, Modalis and GENIXCURE will focus on enhancing the delivery and efficacy of this gene therapy in hopes of creating a groundbreaking treatment for Alzheimer’s.

