Modalis Therapeutics Reports Foreign Exchange Loss Impacting Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation ( (JP:4883) ) just unveiled an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation announced a non-operating expense of 35 million yen due to foreign exchange losses for the first half of 2025. This financial impact was primarily due to the revaluation of foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities, which may affect the company’s earnings as detailed in their financial results.

More about Modalis Therapeutics Corporation

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on the biotechnology industry. It specializes in developing innovative therapies, with a market focus on genetic and molecular treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 5,097,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen7.08B

For a thorough assessment of 4883 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue