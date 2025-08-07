Modalis Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation ( (JP:4883) ) has provided an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a continued loss with an operating income of negative 1,031 million yen. Despite the financial challenges, the company maintains a strong capital adequacy ratio of 92.5%, indicating a stable financial position. The company has not provided earnings forecasts for the fiscal year 2025 due to uncertainties in formulating accurate estimates.

More about Modalis Therapeutics Corporation

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on developing innovative therapeutics. The company specializes in gene therapy and aims to address genetic disorders through its proprietary technology.

Average Trading Volume: 5,097,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen7.08B

