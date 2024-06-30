Modalis Therapeutics Prioritizes Key Program

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (JP:4883) has released an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation has announced a strategic plan to prioritize their leading AAV therapeutics program and restructure their U.S. subsidiary, leading to a reduction of operating expenses by downsizing personnel. The company is focusing on obtaining IND clearance for their MDL-101 clinical trial and expects these changes to reduce expenses by 35-40 million yen for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

For further insights into JP:4883 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.