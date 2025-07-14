Modalis Therapeutics Issues New Shares for Employee Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Modalis Therapeutics Corporation ( (JP:4883) ) is now available.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation announced the issuance of 4,900 new shares as part of a restricted-stock-based remuneration plan for an employee of its subsidiaries. This move is intended to align employee interests with shareholders and enhance the company’s long-term value. The issuance represents a minimal dilution of 0.01% of the total shares, reflecting a strategic approach to employee compensation without significantly impacting existing shareholders.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on the development of innovative therapies. The company specializes in creating treatments that aim to address unmet medical needs, leveraging its expertise in gene modulation technologies.

