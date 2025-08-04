Mobius Investment Trust Reports Half-Yearly Results Amid Market Volatility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mobius Investment Trust Plc ( (GB:MMIT) ) has issued an announcement.

Mobius Investment Trust Plc reported a decrease in both net asset value (NAV) and share price by 8.2% and 5.2% respectively over the six-month period ending May 31, 2025, primarily due to market volatility driven by U.S. tariff policies. Despite these challenges, the company has shown signs of recovery and remains optimistic about future opportunities, with a strategic focus on emerging markets and a rebound in portfolio flows. The board has made key changes, including the appointment of Diana Dyer Bartlett as an independent non-executive director, and continues to engage actively with stakeholders to navigate the uncertain economic environment.

More about Mobius Investment Trust Plc

Mobius Investment Trust Plc operates in the investment management industry, focusing on high-quality smaller companies, particularly in the technology sector. The company is known for its strategic investments in emerging markets and aims to capitalize on market dislocations by adjusting its portfolio to include high-conviction holdings and attractively valued quality names.

Average Trading Volume: 134,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

