Mobilicom Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Mobilicom Ltd. ADR (MOB) has released an update.

Mobilicom Ltd., a cybersecurity solutions provider for drones and robotics, has been notified by Nasdaq of non-compliance with the minimum bid price rule, as its share price has fallen below $1 for 30 consecutive days. The company has until December 23, 2024, to regain compliance, with the possibility of a 180-day extension if necessary conditions are met. This notice does not currently affect Mobilicom’s Nasdaq listing or its business operations.

For further insights into MOB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.