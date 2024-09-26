Mobile Tornado Reports Decreased Revenues and New Deals

Mobile Tornado (GB:MBT) has released an update.

Mobile Tornado Group PLC faced a 16% drop in total revenue to £1.06 million in the first half of 2024, recording a pre-tax loss of £0.60 million, with a slight improvement in net cash inflow from operations. Despite the decrease in recurring and non-recurring revenues, the company signed several new partner deals and launched new services, including a significant agreement with Zain Iraq, as part of a wider business development strategy to expand its international market presence.

For further insights into GB:MBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.