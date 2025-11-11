Mobile Infrastructure Corp Reports Q3 2025 Results

Mobile Infrastructure Corp Class A ( (BEEP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mobile Infrastructure Corp Class A presented to its investors.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation, a publicly traded company specializing in parking infrastructure across the United States, has released its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting its strategic asset rotation and financial flexibility initiatives.

In the third quarter of 2025, Mobile Infrastructure Corporation reported a stable performance with an 8.0% year-to-date increase in contract parking volumes. The company has successfully diversified into residential contracts, which now constitute a significant portion of its revenue, providing a stable income base amid a challenging market environment.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include total revenue of $9.1 million, a decrease from the previous year, and a net loss of $6.4 million, impacted by a non-cash impairment charge. Despite these challenges, the company completed a $100 million asset-backed securitization, enhancing its capital flexibility and supporting its portfolio optimization strategy.

Looking ahead, Mobile Infrastructure Corporation remains focused on executing its asset rotation strategy, expecting to have $30 million of non-core assets sold or under contract by the end of 2025. The company anticipates that the challenges faced in 2025 will reverse in 2026, providing opportunities for growth and improved performance across its portfolio.

