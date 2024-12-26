Mobile-health Network Solutions Focuses on Expansion After Clinic Closure

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An announcement from Mobile-health Network Solutions Class A ( (MNDR) ) is now available.

Mobile-health Network Solutions announced the closure of its City Gate Clinic after the Ministry of Health revoked its license. The closure has minimal impact on the company’s overall revenue as the clinic’s contributions were less than 2% and operating at a loss. The company is focusing on its teleconsultation services and geographical expansion, with operations now in 28 countries. They are committed to building an AI-powered healthcare platform and continue to aim for providing accessible and affordable global healthcare.

More about Mobile-health Network Solutions Class A

Mobile-health Network Solutions, ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, is a pioneering telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region listed in the US. The company offers a range of telehealth solutions, including teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment, and personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. Their platform enables healthcare providers to reach a global audience through virtual clinics, providing personalized medical attention worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -96.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,288,541

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

