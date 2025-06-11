Mobicon Group Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results and Dividend Proposal

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Mobicon Group Limited ( (HK:1213) ) is now available.

Mobicon Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 25, 2025, to approve the annual results and propose a final dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will determine the company’s financial performance and potential dividend distribution, impacting its market position and shareholder value.

Mobicon Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the technology sector, focusing on providing electronic components and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 44,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.4M

