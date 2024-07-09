Moab Minerals Limited Issues Investor Caution

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has released an investor presentation clarifying that it is neither a prospectus nor an offer of securities, and should not be solely relied upon for investment decisions. Investors are advised to perform their own due diligence and consult with professional advisors. The presentation includes a disclaimer that the company is not responsible for any potential loss or damage resulting from reliance on the provided information, which includes forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties.

