Moab Minerals Limited Announces Share Offer

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited announces an offer of up to 1,000 shares at $0.03 each to raise a modest sum before expenses, with the primary goal of removing trading restrictions on previously issued shares. The prospectus emphasizes that the investment should be considered highly speculative and advises potential investors to read the document fully and seek professional advice. It also notes that the company is under continuous disclosure obligations as a listed entity, and this offer is part of a transaction-specific prospectus under section 713 of the Corporations Act.

