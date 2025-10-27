Moab Minerals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Delecta Limited ( (AU:MOM) ) is now available.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including performance rights and options, as part of a placement or other type of issue. This move is aimed at raising capital, with the securities set to be issued by November 28, 2025. The announcement is significant as it reflects the company’s efforts to bolster its financial position and potentially enhance its market presence.

More about Delecta Limited

Current Market Cap: A$3.75M

