Moab Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Delecta Limited ( (AU:MOM) ) just unveiled an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 November 2025 in Perth, Western Australia. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice unless requested by shareholders, and materials can be accessed online. Shareholders are encouraged to consult their advisors if they have any questions regarding the meeting materials.

More about Delecta Limited

Current Market Cap: A$3.75M

For a thorough assessment of MOM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue