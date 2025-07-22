MMG Limited Reports Strong Copper Production Growth in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from MMG ( (HK:1208) ) is now available.

MMG Limited’s Second Quarter Production Report for 2025 shows significant growth in copper production, with a 59% increase compared to the previous year, largely driven by operations at Las Bambas and Khoemacau. Despite challenges in lead and molybdenum production, the company’s overall performance indicates a strong market position, with strategic acquisitions like Khoemacau contributing to its robust output.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1208) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MMG stock, see the HK:1208 Stock Forecast page.

More about MMG

MMG Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the mining industry. It primarily focuses on the production of base metals including copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum, and cobalt, with operations in various locations such as Las Bambas, Khoemacau, Rosebery, Kinsevere, and Dugald River.

Average Trading Volume: 68,035,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45.41B

Learn more about 1208 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue