MMG Limited Adopts Electronic Communications

MMG (HK:1208) has released an update.

MMG Limited is transitioning to electronic dissemination of all future corporate communications, in compliance with Hong Kong’s paperless listing regime effective from December 31, 2023. Shareholders will receive notifications and can access documents electronically through the company’s and HKEXnews’ websites, with printed copies available only upon request. The company advises shareholders to provide email addresses for receiving communications and emphasizes arrangements for requesting hard copy documents.

