MMEX Resources Issues Shares to Consultants

An update from MMEX Resources ( (MMEX) ) is now available.

MMEX Resources has entered into agreements with key consultants to provide necessary services for its proposed projects, opting to issue shares of common stock instead of cash to conserve working capital and align consultant interests with shareholders. On October 21, 2025, the company issued 1,565,000,000 shares of common stock to these consultants to fulfill past obligations, utilizing exemptions from registration under the Securities Act.

Current Market Cap: $20.73K

