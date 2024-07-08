MMA Offshore Nears Acquisition Completion

MMA Offshore Limited (AU:MRM) has released an update.

MMA Offshore Limited is in the process of being acquired by Cyan MMA Holdings Pty Limited, with a Scheme Meeting held today to discuss shareholder approval of the acquisition. The outcome of the meeting and final voting results will be announced shortly after its conclusion. The expected implementation of the acquisition scheme is set for around 25 July 2024, pending all necessary approvals and conditions.

