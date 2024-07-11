MMA Offshore Director’s Shares Conversion

MMA Offshore Limited (AU:MRM) has released an update.

MMA Offshore Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of Director David Colin Ross following a recent Scheme of Arrangement. Ross’s 7,647,967 Performance Rights were converted into the same number of fully paid ordinary shares, valued at a non-cash consideration of approximately $20.65 million, based on the share price agreed upon in the Scheme. After the conversion, Ross holds a total of 9,715,686 ordinary shares in the company.

