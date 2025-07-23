MLG Oz Secures $15 Million Contract with New Murchison Gold

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from MLG Oz Ltd ( (AU:MLG) ) is now available.

MLG Oz Limited has secured a 30-month contract with New Murchison Gold Limited to provide crushing and screening services at the Crown Prince project in Western Australia, valued at up to $15 million. This contract, expected to commence in August 2025, will generate approximately $500,000 per month in revenue for MLG and marks the company’s continued expansion in the mining sector, following recent contracts with Rio Tinto and Fortescue Limited.

More about MLG Oz Ltd

MLG Oz Limited (ASX: MLG) is a Kalgoorlie-based integrated mining services and resource asset management company. It focuses on supporting ore processing facilities across gold, iron ore, and other base metals in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. MLG offers a range of services including Civil & Construction, Crushing & Screening, Bulk Haulage & Site Services, and the supply of Open Pit Mining & Construction Materials. The company operates under an integrated business model, providing end-to-end solutions including construction, road maintenance, and bulk commodity export logistics.

