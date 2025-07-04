MLG Oz Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MLG Oz Ltd ( (AU:MLG) ) has issued an announcement.

MLG Oz Ltd has announced the application for the quotation of 300,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with an issue date set for July 24, 2024. This move indicates the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and potentially increase liquidity, which could have implications for its stakeholders and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MLG) stock is a Buy with a A$0.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MLG Oz Ltd stock, see the AU:MLG Stock Forecast page.

More about MLG Oz Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 122,360

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$116.7M

