Mkango Secures Grants for Magnet Recycling Innovation

Mkango Resources (TSE:MKA) has released an update.

Mkango Resources Ltd. announces its subsidiaries HyProMag and Mkango UK have received UK government grants from Innovate UK totaling £218,932 to support their innovative rare earth magnet recycling projects. These projects aim to enhance the recycling of NdFeB magnets from scrap and end-of-life sources, advancing sustainable practices in the magnet industry and contributing to the UK’s supply chain resilience for critical materials. The grants are part of the larger CLIMATES programme, which is a £15 million investment seeking to secure the UK’s critical mineral supply chains.

