Mkango Resources Unaffected by Malawi’s Mineral Export Ban

An update from Mkango Resources ( (TSE:MKA) ) is now available.

Mkango Resources Ltd announced that its Songwe Hill rare earth mining project in Malawi is unaffected by the country’s Executive Order No. 2 of 2025, which prohibits the export of raw minerals. The project will produce a value-added refined mixed rare earth carbonate product, aligning with the order’s focus on local value addition. The company is advancing its Front-End Engineering and Design preparations following a funding agreement with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, which may strengthen its position in the rare earth industry and provide economic benefits to Malawi.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:MKA is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven primarily by the company’s weak financial performance due to persistent losses and lack of revenue. While technical analysis indicates positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. The absence of earnings call details and corporate events leaves the financial and technical aspects as the primary influences on the score.

More about Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd is a company listed on the AIM and TSX-V exchanges, focusing on the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys, and oxides. It aims to develop sustainable sources of rare earth elements like neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium to meet the growing demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other clean energy technologies. Through its subsidiary Maginito, Mkango is involved in rare earth magnet recycling in the UK, Germany, and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 179,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$430.5M

