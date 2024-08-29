Mkango Joins €8M Project to Advance Green Energy Magnets

Mkango Resources (TSE:MKA) has released an update.

Mkango Resources Ltd. announces its participation in the GREENE project, funded by the European Commission, to re-engineer rare earth permanent magnets for greater efficiency and performance in the green energy sector. HyProMag GmbH, a subsidiary of Mkango’s Maginito Limited, will receive €350,125 for advancing its environmentally friendly NeoLeach technology for magnet recycling. The project aims to enhance magnet strength and resistance to demagnetization, contributing to a more sustainable future.

