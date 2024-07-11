MJ Gleeson PLC Exceeds Home Sales Targets

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC, a prominent low-cost housebuilder, reported a solid fiscal year 2024, with Gleeson Homes’ sales surpassing expectations and the sale of 1,772 new homes, marking a 2.8% increase from the previous year. Despite challenges in the planning system, Gleeson Land sold four sites but experienced a delay in a major disposal, expecting to report an operating profit below market expectations. The company is optimistic about future demand for housing as interest rates are anticipated to decrease, and has initiated its first partnership agreement aimed at scaling operations.

