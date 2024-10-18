MJ Gleeson Executives Exercise and Sell Shares

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC’s Chairman, James Thomson, and CFO, Stefan Allanson, have recently exercised share options totaling 57,935 ordinary shares, originally granted under the company’s bonus plan for 2022. Following this, Allanson sold 10,532 shares at 620 pence each to cover tax liabilities. The transactions slightly adjusted their respective shareholdings to 0.193% and 0.290% of the company’s total voting rights.

