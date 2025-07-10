Mizuho Leasing Announces JPY 20 Billion Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited ( (JP:8425) ) has issued an announcement.

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited has announced the issuance of its 31st Unsecured Straight Corporate Bonds, amounting to JPY 20 billion, with a 1.408% interest rate and a maturity date set for July 16, 2030. This strategic financial move aims to strengthen the company’s capital structure and enhance its market position, with the bonds being publicly offered in Japan and rated AA- by two major rating agencies.

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on leasing and related financial solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Akira Nakamura.

