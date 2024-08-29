Mizuho Leasing Advances Corporate Governance and Diversity

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited (JP:8425) has released an update.

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited is committed to enhancing long-term corporate value through effective corporate governance, which includes protecting shareholder interests, ensuring transparency, and fostering strong relationships with all stakeholders. The company complies with Japan’s Corporate Governance Code, actively monitors and evaluates its cross-shareholdings for economic benefit, and has set a goal to increase female representation in managerial roles to 15% by FY2025, with progress marked by achieving an 11.6% rate as of March 2024. Additionally, Mizuho Leasing’s efforts in promoting a diverse workforce have earned them the Platinum Kurumin certification.

